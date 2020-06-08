Coronavirus: Hard-hit Brazil removes data amid rising death toll





The health ministry said it would now only be reporting cases and deaths in the past 24 hours,

Bolsonaro said the cumulative data did not reflect the current picture.

Brazil has the world's second-highest number of cases, and has recently had more new deaths than any other nation.

The Latin American country has more than 640,000 confirmed infections, but the number is believed to be much higher because of insufficient testing. More than 35,000 people have died, the third-highest toll in the world.

The far-right leader has been criticised for rejecting lockdown measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and, on Friday, threatened to pull out of the body, accusing it of being a "partisan political organisation".

The president has repeatedly joined supporters in protests in recent months, ignoring social-distancing advice.

What did Brazil's authorities say?

On Saturday, the health ministry removed from its official website the Covid-19 data it had been documenting over time and by state and municipality.

Instead, the ministry only stated that there were 27,075 new cases and 904 deaths in the past 24 hours. It also said that 10,209 patients had recovered.

On Twitter, Bolsonaro said "the cumulative data... does not reflect the moment the country is in" but did not explain why the information had to be removed or could not be released. He said additional measures were being taken to "improve the reporting of cases".

The decision has been widely criticised by journalists and members of Congress. The removal of the data happened after Brazil reported more than 1,000 deaths for four consecutive days.

What is the situation in Brazil?

The number of confirmed cases is fewer only than in the US, and infections are expected to rise even further as the outbreak is still weeks away from its peak, health experts say.

Last week, Brazil's death toll surpassed that of Italy's, placing the nation third in the world, behind only the US and the UK. -BBC

















