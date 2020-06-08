Seven die of coronavirus in 5 dists





SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A man died of coronavirus infection in Senbag Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Abu Taher, 42, was the resident of Uttar Shahapur Village in Kabilpur Union.

Senbag Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Matiur Rahman said Abu Taher tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. He was kept under home isolation since then. On Sunday, his condition was deteriorated. Following this, he died on the way to Noakhali Government Hospital at noon.

A total of six persons so far died of coronavirus in the district, the official added.

BOGURA: Three persons including a woman died of coronavirus infection at Isolation Unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital in the town in two days.

A woman died there on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Parviz Chapal, 59, wife of Mansur Rahman of colony area in the district town.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr Shafique Amin Kajal said Parviz was admitted here on Friday after tested positive for the virus. However, the body will be buried following the government instruction soon.

A total of seven persons so far died of coronavirus infection in the district, the RMO added.

On the other hand, two coronavirus patients died at isolation unit of Mohammad Ali Hospital on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Idris Ali, 67, and Ashraful Islam, 56.

The Hospital Director ATM Nuruzzaman said Idris Ali tested positive for the virus on June 4. He died at around 6am.

Meanwhile, Ashraful died at around 7am. He was admitted at the hospital with coronavirus symptoms on June 2.

Earlier, four more coronavirus patients have died at the hospital.

PIROJPUR: An older woman died of coronavirus infection in Nesarabad Upazila Health Complex in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sakina Begum, 65, wife of late Abdul Hye of Eluher Village of Banaripara Upazila in Barishal.

Meanwhile, eight more persons tested positive for coronavirus here.

Now the cases in the district stand at 86.

Of the newly infected people, four are in Sadar, three in Bhandaria and one is in Nesarabad upazilas, confirmed District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Hasanat Yousuf Jaki. Health Department and administration sources said a total of 1,422 samples were collected in the district. Of the infected patients, three died.

Among the infected 86 people, 28 in Sadar, 16 in Bhandaria and Mathbaria each, 11 in Indurkani, seven in Nazirpur and Nesarabad, and one in Kawkhali upazilas, the CS added.

JAMALPUR: A Dhaka-returnee woman with coronavirus symptoms has died in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Jahanara Begum, 47, was the wife of Haidar Ali, a resident of Balia Village under Doail Union in the upazila.

The Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin Raton said the family lived in Dhaka and came in the village three days back.

Jahanara had been suffering from fever, cold and cough for several days.

Later, she died at about 8:30 pm on Friday night.

Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex Medical Officer Dr Shahedur Rahman said the woman was buried on Saturday afternoon as per the government's instruction.

Samples from the deceased and who came in touch with her were collected, and sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

Meanwhile, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shihab Uddin Ahmed said the house and nearby areas were put under lockdown following the death.

MANIKGANJ: An 18-year-old girl with coronavirus symptoms died at the isolation ward of Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the town on Friday night.

The deceased was a resident of Jalsa Village in Dhamrai Upazila of Dhaka.

The Hospital Director Dr Arshad Ullah confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Dr Arshad said the girl was admitted to the hospital on Friday morning with fever and breathing problems. The hospital physician kept her at the isolation ward after observing her physical condition.

She breathed her last at the unit at about 8:30 pm.

Manikganj CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda said sample from the deceased was collected and will be sent to Dhaka for test.















