Lightning kills 4 in four dists





BHOLA: A farmer was killed by lightning strikes and two others were injured in Charkali Village under Veduria Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Maleque, 60, resident of the same area. The injured are Ali and Kamal.

MOULVIBAZAR: A madrasa student was killed by lightning strike in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Latifur Rahman, 14, a seventh grader at Usman Ali Dakhil Madrasa. He was the son of Oli Mia, a resident of South Goler Haor Village under Islampur Union in the upazila. Locals said thunderstorm struck him near the Dhalai River in the afternoon when he was cutting grass, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead at around 3:30 pm. Islampur UP Chairman Md Abdul Hannan confirmed the incident.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A schoolboy was killed by lightning strike while playing football in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzal Hossain, 15, a ninth grader at Saherchar High School. He was the son of Akbar Ali, a resident of Saherchar Purbopara Village.

Radhanagar UP Member Tajul Islam said thunderbolt struck Tofazzal when he was playing football with his friend in Nijgaon Haor area in the afternoon, leaving him dead on the spot.

MANIKGANJ: A school teacher was killed by lightning strikes in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jahangir Alam, an assistant teacher at Poura Model Government Primary School. He was the son of Md Jasim Uddin, a resident of Malancha area in the upazila.

Headmistress of the school Parveen Aktar said thunderbolt struck Jahangir when he was processing paddy on his house premises at noon, in which he was critically injured. He was taken to Manikganj District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.































