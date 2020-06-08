5 electrocuted in 3 dists





SIRAJGANJ: An auto-van driver was electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday night. Deceased Jel Haque, 30, was the son of Golap Mandol of Kohit Village under Tarash Municipality.

Locals said Jel Haque came in contact with live electric wire while he was charging his auto-van at around 8:30pm.

Later, his family members rushed him to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Ruman Khan declared him dead.

MYMENSINGH: Three persons including two minor children were electrocuted in separate incidents in Tarakanda and Dhobaura upazilas of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sajib Mia, 9, a fourth grader at a primary school, and his friend madrasa-going boy Abdus Samad, 9, of Dharakandi Village in Tarakanda Upazila; and Abdur Rahman, 65, of Uttarpara area in Dhobaura Upazila. Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed over these to the family members. Separate unnatural death cases were filed with the PSs.

BOGURA: A school-going boy was electrocuted in Chithulia Village under Gosaibari Union in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Abu Hasan, 15, son of Rafiqul Islam of the same area, was a student of class ten at Gosaibari High School.

Local sources said Abu Hasan came in contact with live electric wire while he was working at home at around 11am.

Later, his family members rushed him to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Ripon Kumar declared Abu Hasan dead.

















