Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:19 PM
latest
Home Countryside

5 electrocuted in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Five persons including two minor boys were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Mymensingh and Bogura, on Friday.
SIRAJGANJ: An auto-van driver was electrocuted in Tarash Upazila of the district on Friday night. Deceased Jel Haque, 30, was the son of Golap Mandol of Kohit Village under Tarash Municipality.
Locals said Jel Haque came in contact with live electric wire while he was charging his auto-van at around 8:30pm.
Later, his family members rushed him to Tarash Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Ruman Khan declared him dead.   
MYMENSINGH: Three persons including two minor children were electrocuted in separate incidents in Tarakanda and Dhobaura upazilas of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased were identified as Sajib Mia, 9, a fourth grader at a primary school, and his friend madrasa-going boy Abdus Samad, 9, of Dharakandi Village in Tarakanda Upazila; and Abdur Rahman, 65, of Uttarpara area in Dhobaura Upazila.  Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed over these to the family members.  Separate unnatural death cases were filed with the PSs.
BOGURA: A school-going boy was electrocuted in Chithulia Village under Gosaibari Union in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Abu Hasan, 15, son of Rafiqul Islam of the same area, was a student of class ten at Gosaibari High School.
Local sources said Abu Hasan came in contact with live electric wire while he was working at home at around 11am.
Later, his family members rushed him to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty doctor Ripon Kumar declared Abu Hasan dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No arrangement of maintaining social distance for the consumers who are paying electric bills
Tree plantation along the 5km roadside at Mahilara Union
Seven die of coronavirus in 5 dists
Lightning kills 4 in four dists
5 electrocuted in 3 dists
16 villages submerged as dyke collapses at Paikgachha
Four women among five found dead
15 more tested positive for coronavirus


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft