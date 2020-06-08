Four women among five found dead





SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman and her daughter were found dead at their home in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Jayeda Begum, 55, wife of late Jabed Ullah, and her daughter Yasmin, 30, were the residents of Jamsi area under Ashidron Union.



The bodies bore injury marks, said police.

Yasmin's husband hails from Beltala area in the same union. Moulvibazar Senior Assistant Police Superintendent (Circle) Asrafuzzaman Ashiq confirmed the incident.

Quoting locals, he said Yasmin had some problems with her husband, so she was staying with her mother. They might have been killed sometime at night on Thursday, he added. Yasmin's husband went into hiding after the incident, the official added.



JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a worker in a sack in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bipul, 45, a resident of Swarupdah Union in the upazila.

Deceased's Brother Liton said Sabuj of the same village and his brother-in-law called Bipul out of the house on Wednesday for buying a cow. But, he did not return home later.

Local sources said Bipul had an extra-marital affair with Sabuj's mother. He might have been killed over the relation.



Passers-by saw the sack beside a road in Bergobindapur area in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police went there and found a body inside the sack, and, later, the deceased's younger brother Liton Mia identified it as the body of Bipul, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chaugachha Police Station (PS) Rifat Khan Rajib. The body was sent to Jashore 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.











NAOGAON: Police recovered the bodies of two unidentified women in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. Being informed, the law-enforcers recovered the bodies from a room of a deep tubewell in Changla Village of the upazila, said Badalgachhi PS OC Jobair Ahmed.





Five persons including four women were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Moulvibazar, Jashore and Naogaon, in two days.SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: A woman and her daughter were found dead at their home in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Friday noon.Deceased Jayeda Begum, 55, wife of late Jabed Ullah, and her daughter Yasmin, 30, were the residents of Jamsi area under Ashidron Union.The bodies bore injury marks, said police.Yasmin's husband hails from Beltala area in the same union. Moulvibazar Senior Assistant Police Superintendent (Circle) Asrafuzzaman Ashiq confirmed the incident.Quoting locals, he said Yasmin had some problems with her husband, so she was staying with her mother. They might have been killed sometime at night on Thursday, he added. Yasmin's husband went into hiding after the incident, the official added.JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a worker in a sack in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Bipul, 45, a resident of Swarupdah Union in the upazila.Deceased's Brother Liton said Sabuj of the same village and his brother-in-law called Bipul out of the house on Wednesday for buying a cow. But, he did not return home later.Local sources said Bipul had an extra-marital affair with Sabuj's mother. He might have been killed over the relation.Passers-by saw the sack beside a road in Bergobindapur area in the morning and informed police. Being informed, police went there and found a body inside the sack, and, later, the deceased's younger brother Liton Mia identified it as the body of Bipul, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chaugachha Police Station (PS) Rifat Khan Rajib. The body was sent to Jashore 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.NAOGAON: Police recovered the bodies of two unidentified women in Badalgachhi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. Being informed, the law-enforcers recovered the bodies from a room of a deep tubewell in Changla Village of the upazila, said Badalgachhi PS OC Jobair Ahmed.