Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:19 PM
15 more tested positive for coronavirus

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Fifteen more people were tested positive for the novel coronavirus in two districts- Tangail and Narayanganj, on Saturday.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Seven more persons including Mirzapur Upazila chairman contracted coronavirus in the district on Saturday, taking the number of the virus cases in the upazila to 45.
One of the infected people is the Upazila Parishad Chairman and the Upazila Unit Awami League Vice-President Freedom Fighter Mir Enayet Hossain Montu.
The Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Maksuda Khanam confirmed the information in the afternoon.
A medical team of the Upazila Health Department have collected samples from some people as they have coronavirus-like symptoms and sent those to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in Dhaka for test, Dr Maksuda said.
The reports which came on Saturday found seven positive for the virus while others negative, she added.
Meanwhile, Mirzapur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Malek said the infected persons were kept under isolation at their respective homes.
However, the upazila administration put their and nearby 10 nearby houses under lockdown, the UNO added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Eight more persons including a five-month-old boy have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.
With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 279.  
Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Samples of 37 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, eight persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.
However, 100 people have returned home after recovery from the virus while 13 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.


