Four nabbed with drugs in two districts  





BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Police detained two persons along with drugs in Birampur Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The detainees are Aminur Rahman, 45, and Mizan, 26, residents of the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birampur Police Station (PS) Md Maniruzzaman said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Shibpur area at early hours and detained the duo along with 200 bottles of phensedyl syrup and 100 yaba tablets.

Police also seized a three wheeler used for carrying drugs. After filing a case under Narcotics Control Act with the PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.



DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives in two days, arrested two persons and recovered a large volume of drugs in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

The arrested persons are Ariful Islam, 25, son of Hannan Mia, and Ashidul Islam, 26, son of Moklesur Rahman. They both are the residents of Bansur Village in the upazila.

BGB-14 Patnitala Battalion Commander Lt Col SM Nadim Arefin Sumon, PSC, G, said on Saturday noon, a team of BGB led by Shitolmath BOP Subedar Solaiman Hossain conducted a drive in Shitolmath area, and recovered 125 bottles of phensedyl.



In another drive on the same day, a team of BGB led by Chakilam BOP Nayeb Subedar Abdul Salam raided Basudebpur Village, and recovered 99 Indian drug related injections.

Earlier, on Friday night, another team of BGB led by Vutiapara BOP Nayeb Subedar Md Joinal Abedin conducted a drive in Krishnapur area at around 8pm, and arrested Ariful and Ashidul with 20 bottles of phensedyl.











Seized drugs are worth about Tk 1,57,300.





