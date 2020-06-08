Pedestrian killed in road accident at Senbag

SENBAG, NOAKHALI, June 7: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Uttar Shahapur Jora Pukurtala area on Senbag-Sonaimuri Road in the upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Md Ismail Hossain Mollah, 62, resident of Uttar Shahapur Village under Kabilpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a pickup-van hit Ismail in the area in the morning while he was standing nearby his house, leaving him critically injured.

Later, locals rushed him to Senbag Government Hospital. As his condition was deteriorating, he was shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he died in the afternoon.

However, police seized the pickup-van, but its driver managed to flee.







