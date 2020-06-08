

Ripe paddy inundated in Sirajganj

In the wake of Cyclone Amphan and incessant raining, the Jamuna River has developed stronger tide causing a swelling in the linking rivers, such as Korotoa, Fulzur, Gumani, Boral, Ichhamati, and Hurasagar.

Ripen paddies on hundreds of bigha lands in Chalanbeel are getting inundated. Farmers are hurrying to harvest the matured fields. But it is apprehended how much they will be success in lifting.

A visit to Chalanbeel and other areas found inundated paddy fields in Kazipur, Tarash, Shahzadpur, Ullapara, Belkuchi and Sirajganj Sadar.

Farmers are frustrated and counting extra money for lifting the paddies.

Farmer Shafikul Islam of Kumariabari Village in Monsurpur Union at Kazipur Upazila said due to the rising flow in the Jamuna, connecting rivers and canals are swelling. His two bigha ripen fields have gone under water. Other farmers are witnessing the same misery. Due to lack of adequate harvesting labourers, the wages registered high costing Tk 3,000-4,000 per bigha.

Belkuchi Sadar Union Chairman Sohrab Hossain said, "We are living with uncertainty for corona. Now the sudden flash sinking our paddies has made us more concerning."

Another farmer, Abdus Salam of Baruhash Union in Tarash Upazila, said his ripen paddies on four and a half bigha land have gone under water.

"I've cultivated my lands taking loans, and the cropping was good too. Now I'm thinking how to refund the loans and feed the children," he expressed his haplessness.

Belkuchi Upazila Agriculture Officer Kallayan Prasad Pal said the flash flood has so far submerged standing crops of 28-bigha land.

He added the list of the affected farmers will be sent soon to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).

Deputy Director of the DAE Md. Habibul Haq said due to the rise in water level in other rivers following the rise in the Jamuna, some areas have been inundated.

A total of 1,41,040 hectres of land has been brought under Boro cultivation this year against the production target of about nine lakh metric tons. Of the total, about 1,19,000 hectres were harvested till June 3.

According to him, 85 per cent of Boro crop has been harvested. Within next 8-10 days, the remaining crop shall be lifted, he assured.

Replying to a question about the increased harvesting cost, he said, none has control on the nature.

Yet the government and the DAE are always beside the farmers. The government is always aware about their losses, he added.

He referred to the free distribution of seed, fertilisers and other inputs to the farmers, saying, for overcoming the corona-created hurdles, about 3,000 farmers in the district have been provided with 5kg Aman seed each.

"As per the government guidelines, we're in the field to face the corona fallout," he concluded.





















