Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:18 PM
Tax-free income limit should be raised

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Dear Sir

The government is going to place the proposed national budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 in the National Parliament on June 11, 2020. But the tax-free income limit Tk. 0.25 million is unchanged since 2015-16 for individual taxpayers. The individual tax payers have expectation to change the in the upcoming fiscal year.

In the last five years, average rate of inflation was more than five per cent. The average price of the daily necessities has nearly doubled, purchasing power of the consumers has decreased substantially but tax-free income ceiling has remained unchanged at Tk 0.25 million since 2015-16. It is true that the gradual increase of inflation and the declining average monthly real wage of individuals have been putting pressure on the disposable income of lower-middle and middle-income households and make daily life more harder than last five years.





Considering the above analysis, we urge the authority concerned to increase the tax free income limit from Tk. 0.25 million to Tk. 0.35-0.40 million to relief the middle income tax payers.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



