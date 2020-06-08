

China’s new stand on HK & dispute with India



However, China has renewed its focus on Hong Kong. Though according to the Sino-British Joint Declaration, in which the United Kingdom agreed to transfer the colony in 1997, China would guarantee Hong Kong's economic and political systems for 50 years. But now they believe, the time is too long. It is thought, they may pursue tougher way like Tiananmen Square massacre to establish absolute control over Hong Kong.



Meanwhile, on Monday, 1st June 2020 for the first time in 30 years, police in Hong Kong have denied permission for organizers to hold an annual vigil for victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Police have cited concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The rally has been held each year since 1990 to commemorate the lives lost in the June 4, 1989, crackdown in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.



The situation of Hong Kong first aggravated when China plans to allow extradition to mainland China in June 2019. Opposition feared this could undermine judicial independence and endanger dissidents. Until 1997, Hong Kong was ruled by Britain as a colony but then returned to China. Under the "one country, two systems" arrangement, it has some autonomy, and its people more rights. Opponents said this risked exposing Hong Kongers to unfair trials and violent treatment. They also argued the bill would give China greater influence over Hong Kong and could be used to target activists and journalists.



The resolution - which now passes to China's senior leadership - has caused deep concern among those who say it could end Hong Kong's unique status. It could also see China installing its own security agencies in the region for the first time. The move has already sparked a new wave of anti-mainland protest.



Clashes broke out again on the 24th May last, as Hong Kong's parliament debated a different proposed law, which would make it a crime to disrespect the Chinese national anthem. Hundreds of people were arrested in protests over that and the security law. Security remains high, as a tense debate in the Legislative Council continues.



At least two pro-democracy legislators were ejected from the council on 25 May. One lawmaker, Ted Hui, threw rotten plants on to the floor of the chamber, saying it symbolised the decay of Hong Kong's political system. "I want the speaker to feel what is meant by rotten," he said. The speaker deemed the package to be an "unknown dangerous object", and called police and fire crews.



Meanwhile, US, UK, Canada and Australia expressed deep concern in a joint statement over China's decision to impose national security law in Hong Kong, saying the move would undermine the "one country, two systems" framework and is in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. They also said that Hong Kong's stability and prosperity are jeopardized by the new imposition and called upon China to work with the Hong Kong SAR Government and the people of Hong Kong to find a mutually acceptable accommodation that will honor its international obligations. On 28 May, China's parliament passed the proposal to impose a new national security law in Hong Kong.



The main criticizing country of this move is Taiwan. They have pledged to provide the people of Hong Kong with necessary assistance. Taiwan has become a refuge for a small but growing number of pro-democracy protesters fleeing Hong Kong. The Hong Kong protests have won widespread sympathy in Taiwan, and the support for the protesters by president Tsai and her administration has worsened already poor ties between Taipei and Beijing. China, which claims Taiwan as its own, has accused supporters of Taiwan's independence of colluding with the protesters.



Tsai's latest statement on Hong Kong could also further complicate its delicate relationship with Beijing. In her inauguration speech last week, Tsai pledged to seek stability in relations with China, saying that `peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue' should form the basis for contacts between the sides as a means to prevent intensifying antagonisms and differences.

Tsai also rejected China's "one country, two systems" framework saying it would "downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo".



Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the proposed law for Hong Kong should be imposed "without the slightest delay". The proposal is expected to ban treason, subversion and sedition, and comes after Hong Kong was shaken by months of enormous and sometimes violent anti-government protests. Wang Yi said, the law was "imperative" after protests in the semi-autonomous hub last year "seriously endangered China's national security".



Most people know Hong Kong as an international financial hub, business centre, shopping paradise and tourist destination. Hong Kong became the first of the Four Asian Tiger economies during the 1950s. By the early 1990s, Hong Kong had established itself as a global financial centre and shipping hub. The colony faced an uncertain future as the end of the New Territories lease approached, and Governor Murray MacLehose raised the question of Hong Kong's status with China's strongman Deng Xiaoping in 1979.



Diplomatic negotiations with China resulted in the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, in which the United Kingdom agreed to transfer the colony in 1997 and China would guarantee Hong Kong's economic and political systems for 50 years after the transfer. The impending transfer triggered a wave of mass immigration as residents feared an erosion of civil rights.

Immediately after the transfer, Hong Kong was severely affected by several crises.



The government was forced to use substantial foreign-exchange reserves to maintain the Hong Kong dollar's currency peg during the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the recovery from this was muted by an H5N1 avian-flu outbreak and a housing surplus. Now Hong Kong is a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of the People's Republic of China. It is a metropolitan area with over 7.5 million people of various nationalities in a 1,104-square-kilometre territory. More than 92 per cent of the total populations are from Chinese origin. Most of them fled from mainland China after Communist Party took control in 1949. Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated places in the world.



Not only Hong Kong, China took a tough stand against India, it's old 'enemy'. They also attacked Indian army in disputed Ladakh region on 5th May 2020, resulting heavy loss to the counterpart. It is widely discussed that China targeted India, as it has formed a close relation with the USA. Now they are supporting Nepal in their border dispute with India. Nepal ruling party presented the Constitution Amendment Bill (second amendment) in Parliament to update the political map of the country, that includes Indian territories. India believes it is impossible if they are not evoked by China.



The writer is senior journalist























