Crony capitalism and its impact upon Bangladesh!





- Milton Friedman



ASM ANAM ULLAH



I would like to believe that the word 'crony capitalism' or a phrase is not very common in Bangladesh. However, its ugly consequences are being critically addressed by ordinary citizens of the country. Nevertheless, the corruption and lack of good governance in Bangladeshi institutions have caused unequivocal controversy among academics and other professionals.



But the citizens of the state are not isolated from this kind of critical experience. The question that remains at the outset is whether we are well aware of the consequences of crony capitalism and its alliances. If it is clear to all of us, we can undoubtedly find the root causes of crony capitalism in Bangladesh, and it was initially active in the country after the liberation war.



In short, we guess whether it undermines the notion of humorous capitalism, but we can only conclude that "crony capitalism means using political power to enrich yourself and your friends". The cronies are being referred to as the elite and advantaged groups of the country. Eventually, they are close to the government and political parties. They are often using political power and technically and unethicallymanipulating state institutions to gain an advantage.



The ugly consequences of crony capitalism are seen not only in Bangladesh but all over the world, including the top democratic countries. However, the fundamental difference between Bangladesh and another crony capitalist country is that the institutional democracy required by Bangladesh is much less than that of other crony capitalist countries. Most importantly, the fundamental rights of the citizen are also inferior in Bangladesh.



Theoretically, crony capitalism is the enemy of the free market economic system. Politicians and business people twist the rules of the game, where honest entrepreneurs and investors are severely harmed.Because of crony capitalism, the individual market players in a particular industry are becoming more robust.Their political connections are strengthening their position in a different sector. So, in Bangladesh, a group of people is involved in financial corruption, and they work on it in a more integrated manner.This means that a backdoor agreement between specific interested parties collapsesthe entire economic system of the country. In many concerns, such retrograde behaviour brings unpleasant consequences for the ordinary people of the state.



According to The Economist, billionaires around the world have benefited from crony capitalism in the last 20 years in particular. The value of people involved in the crony industry increased by 385 per cent from 2004 to 2014 and accounted for one-third of all billionaire assets worldwide.However, I do not have the real picture of Bangladesh that how much public money has been snatched from banks or other financial sectors for the last twenty or more years. Nevertheless, the recent upheavals in the banking and financial sectors unequivocally imply that the amount is quite high.



The investigation proved that the 1997 Asian economic crisis highlighted the notion of shrinking capitalism. More explicitly, it was argued that there was a relationship between the government and individual partners that led to the Asian financial crisis. Banks, for example, were mostly responsible for the Asian economic crisis and several Asian countries (Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea and Indonesia) failed to recover from the crisis due to a lack of a strategic implementation of economic policies.



Governments with strong political aspirations for rapid economic growth often gave perfect guarantees to private sector projects. It was widened by the close relationship between large corporations, banks and government. This closeness encouraged the private sector to place less emphasis on the cost of the projects, and the government would support a speculative expansion plan, which was inappropriate.



Again the analysis of crony capitalism explicitly calls for consideration of the restructuring and reconstruction of the entire economic system or individual institutions being affected by cronies to avoid further financial loss to the nation. However, in many cases, a country like Bangladesh has shown a reluctant attitude towards solving the real problem, which leads to further deterioration in certain areas like the banking sector.



There is no place on this planet other than crony capitalism - virtually every country is involved in crony capitalism. Yet, the ordinary people of Bangladesh have faced ugly consequences for not controlling the economic sector and crony capitalism. It is essential to consider that the state or the government has a partnership responsibility to show all its citizens, and that is why the voters considered voting for them and gave them a chance to form the government. This is not because the citizens of the state have voted for a political party to protect the interests of a particular group of people instead of focusing on the public interest.



Finally, I would like to end this short news article with an emphasis on a specific suggestion, and that is the proper role of government in preventing citizens from being harmed. Under any circumstances, the government should not ignore the standards of good governance so that the citizens of the states are well-protected. I certainly want to reassure myself that Bangladesh will do better in terms of institutional transparency and regulation towards achieving more sustainable economic prosperity. Above all, crony capitalism will be undermined in Bangladesh for the greater good of the nation andcitizens.



The writer is an academic based in Australia





















�Nobody spends somebody else's money as carefully as he spends his own. Nobody uses somebody else's resources as accurately as he uses his own. So, if you want efficiency and effectiveness, if you want knowledge to be utilised appropriately, you have to do it through the means of private property.�- Milton FriedmanFor many years, the Bangladesh government failed to find the root causes of corruption and nepotism. As a result, it frustrated Bangladeshis, especially when they did not get a definite answer as to why crony capitalism has been strengthened. Unfortunately, this has undermined the entire process of controlling the country's corrupt system. As such, it has ended with a disappointing result, especially when there are public concerns about it.I would like to believe that the word 'crony capitalism' or a phrase is not very common in Bangladesh. However, its ugly consequences are being critically addressed by ordinary citizens of the country. Nevertheless, the corruption and lack of good governance in Bangladeshi institutions have caused unequivocal controversy among academics and other professionals.But the citizens of the state are not isolated from this kind of critical experience. The question that remains at the outset is whether we are well aware of the consequences of crony capitalism and its alliances. If it is clear to all of us, we can undoubtedly find the root causes of crony capitalism in Bangladesh, and it was initially active in the country after the liberation war.In short, we guess whether it undermines the notion of humorous capitalism, but we can only conclude that "crony capitalism means using political power to enrich yourself and your friends". The cronies are being referred to as the elite and advantaged groups of the country. Eventually, they are close to the government and political parties. They are often using political power and technically and unethicallymanipulating state institutions to gain an advantage.The ugly consequences of crony capitalism are seen not only in Bangladesh but all over the world, including the top democratic countries. However, the fundamental difference between Bangladesh and another crony capitalist country is that the institutional democracy required by Bangladesh is much less than that of other crony capitalist countries. Most importantly, the fundamental rights of the citizen are also inferior in Bangladesh.Theoretically, crony capitalism is the enemy of the free market economic system. Politicians and business people twist the rules of the game, where honest entrepreneurs and investors are severely harmed.Because of crony capitalism, the individual market players in a particular industry are becoming more robust.Their political connections are strengthening their position in a different sector. So, in Bangladesh, a group of people is involved in financial corruption, and they work on it in a more integrated manner.This means that a backdoor agreement between specific interested parties collapsesthe entire economic system of the country. In many concerns, such retrograde behaviour brings unpleasant consequences for the ordinary people of the state.According to The Economist, billionaires around the world have benefited from crony capitalism in the last 20 years in particular. The value of people involved in the crony industry increased by 385 per cent from 2004 to 2014 and accounted for one-third of all billionaire assets worldwide.However, I do not have the real picture of Bangladesh that how much public money has been snatched from banks or other financial sectors for the last twenty or more years. Nevertheless, the recent upheavals in the banking and financial sectors unequivocally imply that the amount is quite high.The investigation proved that the 1997 Asian economic crisis highlighted the notion of shrinking capitalism. More explicitly, it was argued that there was a relationship between the government and individual partners that led to the Asian financial crisis. Banks, for example, were mostly responsible for the Asian economic crisis and several Asian countries (Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea and Indonesia) failed to recover from the crisis due to a lack of a strategic implementation of economic policies.Governments with strong political aspirations for rapid economic growth often gave perfect guarantees to private sector projects. It was widened by the close relationship between large corporations, banks and government. This closeness encouraged the private sector to place less emphasis on the cost of the projects, and the government would support a speculative expansion plan, which was inappropriate.Again the analysis of crony capitalism explicitly calls for consideration of the restructuring and reconstruction of the entire economic system or individual institutions being affected by cronies to avoid further financial loss to the nation. However, in many cases, a country like Bangladesh has shown a reluctant attitude towards solving the real problem, which leads to further deterioration in certain areas like the banking sector.There is no place on this planet other than crony capitalism - virtually every country is involved in crony capitalism. Yet, the ordinary people of Bangladesh have faced ugly consequences for not controlling the economic sector and crony capitalism. It is essential to consider that the state or the government has a partnership responsibility to show all its citizens, and that is why the voters considered voting for them and gave them a chance to form the government. This is not because the citizens of the state have voted for a political party to protect the interests of a particular group of people instead of focusing on the public interest.Finally, I would like to end this short news article with an emphasis on a specific suggestion, and that is the proper role of government in preventing citizens from being harmed. Under any circumstances, the government should not ignore the standards of good governance so that the citizens of the states are well-protected. I certainly want to reassure myself that Bangladesh will do better in terms of institutional transparency and regulation towards achieving more sustainable economic prosperity. Above all, crony capitalism will be undermined in Bangladesh for the greater good of the nation andcitizens.The writer is an academic based in Australia