The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh



Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Khan



The first industrial revolution began in 1784 AD with the invention of the steam engine. The discovery of electricity in 1870 AD and the invention of internet in 1969 AD took the human civilization to the era of the second and third industrial revolution respectively. Accordingly, the preparation for the fourth industrial revolution has already begun. Differences in perceptions are being observed regarding the impact of the fourth industrial revolution. One group thinks that the technological revolution will make too cheap and easier the supply chain of goods and services. The size of domestic and international trade will be enlarged tremendously.



Human productivity will also be increased many times. As a result of overall increase in income and wealth, people's life will be more relaxed and enjoyable. However, a larger part of economists believed that, as a result of the digital revolution, several essential tasks of human's will be done by artificial intelligence-enabled devices. Consequently, Robots will be replaced instead of a large number of unskilled and semi-skilled human beings.



In that case, people will have to acquire high technological knowledge and skills to survive in the labour market. Government offices including commercial establishments should also be well enriched with the latest technology, since technology will be at the centre of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Thus, nations that can be modernized with latest super technology will have absolute dominance in all areas of international trade and politics. The inequality of income, wealth and power among the individuals and the states will gradually become more acute based on low and high-tech knowledge and skilled.



Therefore, people with appropriate basic knowledge and skills will be essentially necessary for ensuring the best uses of super technology. So, in order to prepare for the challenges of the digital revolution, nations must focus on creating high-tech knowledge based human resource. But, incidentally, the reality of Bangladesh is different than any other country. Bangladesh is at the top in terms of population density.



The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Bangladesh



However, the failure of proper investment for the youth can lead to severe socio-economic instability. According to various research reports, the trend of 'youth bulge' in the population structure of Bangladesh started between 1990 and 2000, and will continue till to the 2040. The government has taken several initiatives to take Bangladesh to the level of a developed economy by 2041. A number of science and technology universities have been established to accelerate technological and engineering education. Bangladesh has so far connected with two submarine cables to ensure structural facilities for the development of information technology.



Moreover, the country already launched its first commercial satellite named Bangabandhu Satellite-1 into the space. In order to expand IT-based businesses and employment opportunities, the establishment of 100 economic zones and a sufficient number of high-tech parks are in progress. But the Labour Force Survey 2018 revealed that only about 13% people in the Bangladeshi labour market are engaged in institutional work. About 4.2% of the total workforce is unemployed. Moreover, the youth unemployment rate is 10.6%.



Considering all these statistics, it is easy to realize that the education and training system of Bangladesh has not achieved the expected capacity to transform the people into human resource with the necessary professional and human qualities to fulfil the market demand. As a result, Bangladesh has not been able to take the advantage of the demographic dividend even though it has passed over two decades in terms of youth bulge.



Another considerable factor is that the real form of full development of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is not clear to us. So, in order to adapt with the possible technological revolution, we need to strengthen the foundation of our basic science education. In this regard, the state of our preparation was explored in a study of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in 2017 titled 'Quality of mathematics and science education'. The study revealed that Bangladesh ranked 107th position out of 137 countries. In addition, COVID-19 situation has raised tremendous challenges in the National and international job market.



Therefore, to meet the upcoming and present challenges and availing the opportunities of the technological revolution, the country needs a holistic educational system that can be adoptable to the changing realities. For this purpose, the curriculum needs to be rearranged in accordance with the existing realities. As well research knowledge should be prioritized in case of teacher recruitment. In creating admission opportunities for students in technical and general education after higher secondary level, the prevailing and possible demand of the domestic and international labour market should carefully be considered.



However, in order to bring about any change in the existing education system, decision must be taken in the light of specific objective based research. The dream of the nation is reflected in the education system. As well the possibility of fulfilling the national vision largely depends upon the strength of education system. Therefore, even the slightest change in the education system demands the utmost caution.



Dr Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Khan is Assistant Professor (Accounting), Mymensingh Government College





















Dr Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Khan is Assistant Professor (Accounting), Mymensingh Government College