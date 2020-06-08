

China's garment industry sees lower revenues

From January to April, the combined operating revenue of major garment enterprises dipped by 18.47 per cent year-on-year to 362.3 billion yuan (about 51.05 billion US dollars), the MIIT data showed.

The contraction narrowed by 4.99 per centage points from the decline in the first quarter (Q1).

Meanwhile, profits of these enterprises shrank by 34.77 per cent to 12.99 billion yuan from the same period in the previous year, with the fall narrowing by 8.73 per centage points compared with the decrease in Q1.

The output of the enterprises was down by 11.36 per cent to a total of 6.43 billion pieces produced in the first four months of the year, with the decline narrowing by 8.93 per centage points from that in the first three months, according to the ministry.









During the same period, the exports of clothing and accessories edged down by 22.3 per cent year-on-year to 29.31 billion US dollars, said the MIIT. Major companies refer to those with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan. -Xinhua





