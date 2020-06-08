Midland Bank launches internet banking app





Through this self-registration process, customers can avail 'midland online' by visiting https://ibanking.midlandbankbd.net with few simple steps that will require only few minutes.

With two-factor authentication via SMS verification and email, 'midland online' is equipped with the state-of-the-art security features to ensure safety and convenience. The service will greatly benefit the customers as most now prefer banking from home during the time of countrywide lockdown amidst Corona virus outbreak.

Customers can make real-time fund transfer between Midland Bank and accounts at other Banks, pay credit card bills at Midland Bank and other Banks, make Utility bill payment and do mobile recharge payment.

They can get real-time account balance and transaction enquiry, download account statement, make cheque book request, also open Fixed Deposit accounts. Fund transfer facility to bKash is also available through midland online.

















Midland Bank Ltd (MDB) has made registration for 'midland online', its robust internet banking application, client driven. Now a days, customers are increasingly using digital banking solutions amidst the spread of COVID-19 infection. The bank has made the sign-up process available in the customer's hands which skips the need to visit the branch, according to press release.Through this self-registration process, customers can avail 'midland online' by visiting https://ibanking.midlandbankbd.net with few simple steps that will require only few minutes.With two-factor authentication via SMS verification and email, 'midland online' is equipped with the state-of-the-art security features to ensure safety and convenience. The service will greatly benefit the customers as most now prefer banking from home during the time of countrywide lockdown amidst Corona virus outbreak.Customers can make real-time fund transfer between Midland Bank and accounts at other Banks, pay credit card bills at Midland Bank and other Banks, make Utility bill payment and do mobile recharge payment.They can get real-time account balance and transaction enquiry, download account statement, make cheque book request, also open Fixed Deposit accounts. Fund transfer facility to bKash is also available through midland online.