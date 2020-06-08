Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:17 PM
latest
Home Business

Midland Bank launches internet banking app

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

Midland Bank Ltd (MDB) has made registration for 'midland online', its robust internet banking application, client driven. Now a days, customers are increasingly using digital banking solutions amidst the spread of COVID-19 infection. The bank has made the sign-up process available in the customer's hands which skips the need to visit the branch, according to press release.
Through this self-registration process, customers can avail 'midland online' by visiting https://ibanking.midlandbankbd.net with few simple steps that will require only few minutes.
With two-factor authentication via SMS verification and email, 'midland online' is equipped with the state-of-the-art security features to ensure safety and convenience. The service will greatly benefit the customers as most now prefer banking from home during the time of countrywide lockdown amidst Corona virus outbreak.
 Customers can make real-time fund transfer between Midland Bank and accounts at other Banks, pay credit card bills at Midland Bank and other Banks, make Utility bill payment and do mobile recharge payment.
They can get real-time account balance and transaction enquiry, download account statement, make cheque book request, also open Fixed Deposit accounts. Fund transfer facility to bKash is also available through midland online.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China May imports, exports slip back into contraction
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept
China's garment industry sees lower revenues
India's digital giant woos more investments
Midland Bank launches internet banking app
City Bank launches app for transaction in distance
Sweden didn’t lock down, but economy to plunge anyway
Migrant worker virus exodus plunges India’s factories into crisis


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft