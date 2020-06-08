City Bank launches app for transaction in distance





This means, the on-boarded distributors and retailers will be able to use funds anytime they require by making 3 clicks from their home. They will also be able to repay to City Bank with 3 clicks. It will be a seamless account to account transfer.









City Bank has been pioneering in such groundbreaking ideation. They had been funding short term working capital to distributors and retailers across the country since 2019, which has already gained popularity among this segment of customers.





In response to this pandemic crisis and to ensure physical distancing, City Bank has introduced a mobile app for its working capital finance customers. These customers are the distributors and retailers of local and multinational conglomerates. Through this app, customers will be able to withdraw and deposit money 24/7- 365 days, says a press release.This means, the on-boarded distributors and retailers will be able to use funds anytime they require by making 3 clicks from their home. They will also be able to repay to City Bank with 3 clicks. It will be a seamless account to account transfer.City Bank has been pioneering in such groundbreaking ideation. They had been funding short term working capital to distributors and retailers across the country since 2019, which has already gained popularity among this segment of customers.