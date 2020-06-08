Video
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:17 PM
Sweden didn’t lock down, but economy to plunge anyway

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

STOCKHOLM, June 7: Unlike most countries, Sweden never locked down during the coronavirus pandemic, largely keeping businesses operating, but the economy appears to be taking a hard hit nonetheless.
Under the Scandinavian country's controversial approach to the virus, cafes, bars, restaurants and most businesses remained open, as did schools for under-16s, with people urged to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Whatever hope there may have been that this policy would soften the economic blow now seems dashed.    -AFP


