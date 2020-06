FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim handing over personal protective equipment















FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim handing over personal protective equipment (masks, PPE, face shields and gloves) to a team of Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) led by ERF General Secretary Rashidul Islam at the FBCCI office on Saturday. FBCCI Director Sujib Ranjan Das, ERF Finance Secretary Shahjahan Siraj Saju, ERF members Sayem Tipu and Niaz Mahmood were present on the occasion.