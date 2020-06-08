Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:16 PM
latest
Home Business

Mexico to sit out extension of OPEC+ oil output cuts

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4

MEXICO CITY, June 7: Mexico will not join other top oil producers in extending through July output cuts aimed at propping up the price of crude, Energy Minister Rocio Nahle said on Saturday.
Made up of OPEC members and allies led by Russia, the group known as OPEC+ agreed in April to cut oil supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to support prices.
Under that deal, Mexico pledged to reduce its crude output by 100,000 bpd in May and June, after resisting pressure from other oil producers to make cuts of 400,000 bpd.
The cuts had been due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December, but on Saturday, OPEC+ agreed to extend the production cuts until the end of July.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has vowed to ramp up the country's crude oil production, said on Friday that Mexico was not in a position to make additional cuts on top of what it had agreed in April.
His energy minister Rocio Nahle confirmed Mexico would not participate in the fresh cuts agreed on Saturday.
"There are other countries that extended their cuts to July, in this case we said no, we'll stick to the agreement that we signed in April," she told reporters in the eastern state of Veracruz. "There's no problem."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China May imports, exports slip back into contraction
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept
China's garment industry sees lower revenues
India's digital giant woos more investments
Midland Bank launches internet banking app
City Bank launches app for transaction in distance
Sweden didn’t lock down, but economy to plunge anyway
Migrant worker virus exodus plunges India’s factories into crisis


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft