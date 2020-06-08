Video
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:16 PM
‘Role of accountants important for utilization of stimulus packages’

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The role of the professional accountants is important to help recovery from the economic fallout of the raging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic by proper utilisation of more than Tk one trillion stimulus packages announced by the government.
This observation was made by Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, while speaking as the chief guest at an International webinar on "The Challenges and Role of Professional Accountants amid and post COVID-19 era" Friday last.
Organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) the webinar was spoken among others by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) President Zia Ul Mustafa Awan, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) President CA  Atul Kumar Gupta, Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) President CMA Balwinder Singh, Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka President Prof. Lakshman R. Watawala, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nepal President CA. Krishna Prasad Acharya, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Vice President Sabbir Ahmed, CAPA Executive Director Ms. Elaine Hong anf Dhaka Stock Exchange COO Md. Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar.  
Members of SAFA, CAPA and IFAC holding responsible positions in different national and multinational organizations at home and abroad participated in the Webinar as participants.
ICMAB President Md. Jasim Uddin Akond FCMA emphasized in his inaugural speech that global leaders and professional bodies of accountants should work together in a combined platform.
The post COVID-19 situation will be a different and complicated situation and professional accountants will be able to give big services at that moment, and they'll need support from relevant sectors also, he said.
Past President and present Council Member of ICMAB Abu Sayed Md. Shaykhul Islam, presented the paper as Keynote Speaker. In his paper, he said the entire global economy might be far worse than 2008 global economic crisis.
He identified liquidity shortage and cash management in the corporate world as the main challenges for businesses and professionals. He also expressed the hope that the world human being would overcome the pandemic one day and they would start a fresh journey of growth again.
Past President and present Council Member of ICMAB Md. Mamunur Rashid conducted and moderated on this International Webinar. ICMAB Secretary Md. Munirul Islam gave the vote of thanks to the honorable speakers and participants.


