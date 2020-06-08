‘Malaysia to double deficit for stimulus’





Southeast Asia's third-biggest economy has announced incentives worth 295 billion ringgit ($69bn) to soften the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with the government vowing to directly inject 45bn ringgit of that into the economy, mostly raised through domestic borrowings.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told Reuters the fiscal deficit would rise to around 6 per cent of annual economic output this year because of the stimulus, and that a direct fiscal injection of 10bn ringgit announced on Friday would be raised through domestic borrowing.

Tengku Zafrul, who was chief executive of lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd before joining the three-month-old government, said the goal was to narrow the fiscal deficit back down to less than 4pc of gross domestic product (GDP) over the next three years or so. It was 3.2pc last year.

"How bad was it during the (global financial crisis)? It was 6.7pc. So we have room if we want to borrow," he said, referring to the country's peak annual deficit in 2009. -Reuters















