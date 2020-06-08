Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:16 PM
latest
Home Business

‘Even $3b not enough to settle 1MDB case with Goldman’

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7: Malaysia's new government would not be willing to accept even compensation of $3 billion from Goldman Sachs in a settlement over the 1MDB scandal, the finance minister told Reuters, ruling out a figure that is far higher than the bank offered last year.
The Southeast Asian nation has charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling $6.5 billion that the US bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Bhd).
Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who joined the three-month-old government from the corporate world, said he had held a conversation with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) representatives last month.
"We are continuing our pursuit to get some money from GS. And the legal case is still ongoing, so we will have to wait for the outcome of that," the minister said in an interview in his office in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.
"If it's $2 billion, I can say, no. $3 billion, no," he added. "As long the amount is not something we think we can accept, then we continue with the legal case."
He declined to say what an acceptable sum would be.
Edward Naylor, Goldman Sachs's Asia head of corporate communications, declined to comment.
Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in December that Goldman Sachs had offered "one point something billion" dollars for an out-of-court settlement over it role in the scandal at 1MDB.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China May imports, exports slip back into contraction
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept
China's garment industry sees lower revenues
India's digital giant woos more investments
Midland Bank launches internet banking app
City Bank launches app for transaction in distance
Sweden didn’t lock down, but economy to plunge anyway
Migrant worker virus exodus plunges India’s factories into crisis


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft