Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:16 PM
Canada unemployment rate rises despite new jobs

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

OTTAWA, June 7: Canada added 290,000 jobs in May, a 1.8 per cent rise, the government statistical agency said Friday, as restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus were eased and businesses started reopening.
But the jobless rate rose 0.7 per cent to a record 13.7 per cent as more Canadians looked for work, said Statistics Canada.
The figure is more than double the unemployment rate prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
The three million jobs lost from February to April, however, were mostly temporary layoffs, and those newly unemployed Canadians expected to return to their jobs within six months, according to the government agency.
In May, as restrictions gradually began to ease in various parts of the country, employment rebounded more strongly in the goods-producing sector (+165,000) than in the services-producing sector (+125,000).
About 4.9 million Canadians continued working from home.
"The surprisingly positive readings on employment paint a more optimistic picture of the early part of the recovery, but there's still a long road back," commented CIBC analyst Royce Mendes, noting that the gains represented only 10 per cent of the pandemic related jobs shed.    -AFP


