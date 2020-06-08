Indian consumer confidence at historic low: RBI





"Consumer confidence collapsed in May 2020, with the current situation index (CSI) touching historic low and the one year ahead future expectations index (FEI) also recording a sharp fall, entering the zone of pessimism," said the survey by Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Consumer perception on the general economic situation, employment scenario and household income plunged deeper into contraction zone, while expectation on general economic situation and employment scenario for the year ahead were also pessimistic."

Along with lower confidence, the survey conducted among 5,761 households across 18 major cities of the country showed that 85.3 per cent households expect inflation to accelerate in the next three months, compared with 83.3 per cent in March.

"Three-month and one-year ahead median inflation expectations rose by 190 and 120 basis points, respectively, over the previous round," said the RBI survey.

Central Bank of Asia's third largest economy had revised the retail inflation, calculated on the basis of consumer price index (CPI) to 5.84 per cent in March, which was above its medium term of goal of 4 per cent for the sixth month in a row. -Xinhua



















MUMBAI, June 7: Indian consumers are facing double whammy with their confidence in May touching historic low of 63.7 per cent from 85.6 per cent in March, along with expectations of retail inflation accelerating in the next three months, as per the survey released by the country's Central Bank late Thursday."Consumer confidence collapsed in May 2020, with the current situation index (CSI) touching historic low and the one year ahead future expectations index (FEI) also recording a sharp fall, entering the zone of pessimism," said the survey by Reserve Bank of India (RBI)."Consumer perception on the general economic situation, employment scenario and household income plunged deeper into contraction zone, while expectation on general economic situation and employment scenario for the year ahead were also pessimistic."Along with lower confidence, the survey conducted among 5,761 households across 18 major cities of the country showed that 85.3 per cent households expect inflation to accelerate in the next three months, compared with 83.3 per cent in March."Three-month and one-year ahead median inflation expectations rose by 190 and 120 basis points, respectively, over the previous round," said the RBI survey.Central Bank of Asia's third largest economy had revised the retail inflation, calculated on the basis of consumer price index (CPI) to 5.84 per cent in March, which was above its medium term of goal of 4 per cent for the sixth month in a row. -Xinhua