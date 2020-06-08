Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:15 PM
latest
Home Business

Saudi oil exports plunge $11b in Q1 '20

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

DUBAI, June 7: The value of Saudi Arabia's oil exports plunged by 21.9per cent year on year in the first quarter to $40 billion, corresponding to a decline of about $11 billion, official data showed on Sunday.
Brent crude prices fell more than 60per cent in the quarter hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia following the collapse in March of talks on further production cuts.
The decline in oil exports was the main reason behind a 20.7per cent decline in the value of overall merchandise exports in the first quarter, the General Authority for Statistics said on Sunday.
Non-oil exports, including chemicals and plastics, fell by 16.5per cent, it said.
China was the main destination for Saudi exports in Q1, followed by Japan and India. China was also the main origin for Saudi imports. Saudi Arabia posted a $9 billion budget deficit in the quarter as oil revenue fell by 24per cent to $34 billion.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China May imports, exports slip back into contraction
Emirates, Etihad extend temporary salary cuts to Sept
China's garment industry sees lower revenues
India's digital giant woos more investments
Midland Bank launches internet banking app
City Bank launches app for transaction in distance
Sweden didn’t lock down, but economy to plunge anyway
Migrant worker virus exodus plunges India’s factories into crisis


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft