Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:15 PM
Stocks edge up halting 4-day losing streak amid thin trade

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) edged up on Sunday halting a four-day losing streak as some investors bought new shares amid thin trade.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE edged up by 8.12 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 3,961, after losing 107 points in the past four straight sessions.
Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 6.49 points to finish at 1,327 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 2.62 points to close at 918.
Turnover remained low at Tk 700 million on the DSE, rising 63 per cent over the last session's turnover of Tk 430 million - lowest in 13 years.
Of the issues traded, 256 remained unchanged while only 18 issues advanced and 19 declined on the DSE trading floor today (Sunday).
A total number of 12,223 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 19.87 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of the DSE also advanced to Tk 3,102 billion, from Tk 3,099 billion in the previous session.
Square Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 97 million changing hands, followed by Grameenphone, Central Pharma, Beximco Pharma and Linde Bangladesh.
Central Pharma was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.91 per cent while Dulamia Cotton Mills was the worst loser, losing 4.56 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) edged up 23 points to close at 11,260 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 14 points to finish at 6,822.
Of the issues traded, 15 gained, 16 declined and 59 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 2.53 million shares and mutual fund units worth Tk 98 million in turnover.


