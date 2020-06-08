Budgetary incentives to tackle C-19 fallout underscored





They also put emphasis for proper implementations of the stimulus packages announced recently by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to protect the country's economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The speakers including government ministers, World Bank officials economists, businessmen and sector stakeholders were participating in a webinar organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Bangladesh's economic sustainability, recovery, internal investment, FDI and in the Covid-19 situation.

The FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim presided over the webinar participated among others by Foreign Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Adviser on Private Industries and Investment Salman F Rahman, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Saleh Uddin Ahmed, former president of FBCCI AK Azad, Shafiqul Islam Mohiuddin, Abdul Matlub Ahmad.

They urged to implement the packages based on bank loans to deal with the financial loss caused by the outbreak of caronavirus. However, they said the banking sector was going through a crisis and the government has announced a bank loan based package.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim appreciated the government's stimulus package saying that financial institutions have to cooperate to ensure the flow of credit to the entrepreneurs.

A.K. Abdul Momen said, "While our budget in the last few years has been helping us to elevate the nation from extreme poverty, the advent of Corona has pushed us back from our trajectory.

"If the stimulus package designed by the government is distributed efficiently, we will be able to cope up with any obstacles due to the advent of the pandemic.

"Additionally, we have to channel our resources in the most potent sectors of the country such as that of the agriculture sector. With the integration of IT into the sector we can diversify our export sector and at the same time attract FDIs."

Agricultural Minister said, "We are a self-sufficient country in terms of agricultural goods. The agriculture sector has been producing a surplus of consumable goods, even with the advent of Corona.

"With buying power of the masses taking a hit, we should look into utilizing the sector with the surplus of goods, in diversifying our export basket."

Salman F Rahman the Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser to Honorable Prime Minister said: "Before everything else, we have to strengthen our health sector first. The economy cannot be restored without human capital. We must integrate IT within the health sector to enable Telemedicine. The Prime Minister has already appointed 5000 doctors and 3000 technicians and empowered district hospitals to have ICUs, to face the pandemic head-on."

Mercy Miyang Tembon, the World Bank's Country Director for Bangladesh said, "It is crucial to enhance the use of technology to facilitate supply chain finance.









"Additionally, the stimulus package transition should be transparent and it is crucial to keep trade open."





