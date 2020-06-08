Video
Finance Minister to place Tk 5.57t budget Thursday

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is likely to place the budget for 2020-21 before parliament at a cost of Tk 5,56,978 crore (5.57 trillion) on June 11. This will be the biggest ever budget for the country.
It will be a deficit budget of Tk 1,78,978 crore, which is equivalent to 5.56 per cent of the GDP and it targets to achieve 8.2 percent growth, finance ministry sources said.
Sources said budgetary proposals include Tk 1,13,000 crore to come from bank loans and sales of saving certificates while it sets a target of Tk 65,978 crore to come from foreign aid and loan.
In the next fiscal year, the government will be borrowing more from banks than non-bank sources because of higher interest rates on savings certificates.
The deficit in the outgoing budget has been Tk 1,45,380 crore, which    is 5 percent of the GDP. It was funded by Tk77,363 crore from domestic sources and Tk 68,016 crore from external sources.
The sources said, the government has taken many initiatives in the upcoming budget to increase investment and employment. Emphasis is going to health, agriculture and rural sectors. Subsidy in the agricultural sector will increase.
Former adviser to caretaker government Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam      said "The foreign aid and disbursement of fund in budget depend on supportive attitude of countries and organization. They give a lot of conditions for releasing fund that causes many setbacks," he said.
He said revenue collection will remain low in the next fiscal year. But government spending will not decrease much. That means budgetary deficit will increase. There is no reason to worry. The budget deficit at times may run up to 7 to 8 percent of GDP.
He said many development partners don't release fund blaming     unfulfillment of conditions attached to the fund and lower level of disbursement fails to achieve targeted implementation of the budget.
He said, "I think the budget deficit may be tackled with loans from the central bank. For this, the central bank may print money and pay it to the government. In the current situation, I support this approach."
Former senior secretary of the Finance Division Mahbub Ahmed said that meeting budget deficit in the next fiscal would be a big challenge.  However, if the deficit is even more than 5 percent of GDP, there is no problem.
Sources said against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the finance ministry will give priority to coronavirus related health projects and agriculture sector in the upcoming budget.
Over Tk 95, 619 crore funding may come for various stimulus packages announced by the government.
Meanwhile, the National Economic Council (NEC) recently approved the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the upcoming fiscal at a cost of Tk 205,145 crore. Priority has been set on transport, education, health and agriculture.
An amount of Tk 9,466 crore has been proposed for autonomous entities and the total size of the ADP will be Tk 214,611 crore with this amount.


