Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 June, 2020, 2:15 PM
latest
Home Editorial

Complete all pending mega dev projects

Published : Monday, 8 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Complete all pending mega dev projects

Complete all pending mega dev projects

The Coronavirus pandemic has unexpectedly halted most of the ongoing mega development projects of the country. At present about 15 ongoing projects are on the queue to be completed-Padma Multipurpose Bridge and Metro rail are the two most significant among them. However, the ever increasing infection rate of C-19 will keep impacting the pace of all incomplete development projects.  Therefore, we are lagging behind from our prospective facilities promised to be availed this year.
 
Since the shutdown was enforced, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project suffered shortages of workers -- both Chinese and locals. However the authority concerned has confirmed that they are about to resume full-fledged work as soon as possible. But, if the corona situation does not improve at least six additional months would be needed. Same reason for delay is applicable for the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) but they are planning to resume their work maintaining all safety regulations.  

Moreover, the coming fiscal year's allocation for 17 mega development projects will be Tk 44,640 crore , down from this year's Tk 52,758 crore for 15. This definitely indicates that the global rescission has badly hit BD's economy and this reflection is visible in the upcoming budget allocation.

Moreover, according to news reports the government officials failed to use the funds allocated in the current year for most of the 15 mega projects. And due to complications regarding foreign funds, absolutely nothing was spent for two of those projects. And not to mention, poor planning, uncertainty over financing, irresponsibility, corruption often resulted in missed deadlines.





We understand it is quite difficult to complete these projects within the stipulated timeframe. But, it is a sensitive time that the incomplete projects are finished with utmost efficiency. Most importantly the government's authorities concerned must ensure that the cost of raw materials for finishing these projects does not get spiralled.

We suggest making the optimal use of all resources. Concurrently, the project authorities must bring down all forms of mismanagement and corruption. Though it would be very tough to execute but there should no shortage of sincerity and efforts.  Fortunately, three mega projects would get allocation from ADP for the first time from the next fiscal year. These are: Tk 1,300 crore for Mass Rapid Transit (metro rail)-5, Tk 791 crore for Mass Rapid Transit (metro rail)-1 and Tk 76 crore for Matarbari Port Development project. Hopefully, this time the project officials will prove their efficiency and utilize the funds to complete the projects the soonest. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Complete all pending mega dev projects
Historic Six Points Day Today
Hospitals reeling from lack of oxygen supply
If a lockdown is imminent, enforce it tough
Rohingya crisis: Still a far cry from a fair solution  
Our SSC students steal the show
Engage local representatives in Covid-19 fight
Justice for George Floyd


Latest News
One more doctor dies of COVID-19 in Dhaka
16 more contract coronavirus in Gopalganj
Three die with coronavirus symptom in Khulna hospital
Scope likely to whiten black money again
CHT Minister’s assistant among 3 contract coronavirus
Sewing machines distributed among poor women in Khulna
China medical team in Dhaka
La Liga to use 'virtual' stands and audio for broadcasts
Expatriate killed in Gazipur triangular road crash
Libya killing: Four more held from Dhaka
Most Read News
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul arrested in Kuwait
Six Points: Magna Carta of our struggle for independence
Square hospitals Director Dr Nazim Uddin died of coronavirus
3 N'ganj areas declared red zones, put under lockdown
2 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia for making fake COVID-19 report
Minister Bir Bahadur being taken to Dhaka
Bangladesh sees highest 42 fatalities in single day
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
2,635 new C-19 cases, 35 deaths
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft