

Complete all pending mega dev projects



Since the shutdown was enforced, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project suffered shortages of workers -- both Chinese and locals. However the authority concerned has confirmed that they are about to resume full-fledged work as soon as possible. But, if the corona situation does not improve at least six additional months would be needed. Same reason for delay is applicable for the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) but they are planning to resume their work maintaining all safety regulations.



Moreover, the coming fiscal year's allocation for 17 mega development projects will be Tk 44,640 crore , down from this year's Tk 52,758 crore for 15. This definitely indicates that the global rescission has badly hit BD's economy and this reflection is visible in the upcoming budget allocation.



Moreover, according to news reports the government officials failed to use the funds allocated in the current year for most of the 15 mega projects. And due to complications regarding foreign funds, absolutely nothing was spent for two of those projects. And not to mention, poor planning, uncertainty over financing, irresponsibility, corruption often resulted in missed deadlines.











We understand it is quite difficult to complete these projects within the stipulated timeframe. But, it is a sensitive time that the incomplete projects are finished with utmost efficiency. Most importantly the government's authorities concerned must ensure that the cost of raw materials for finishing these projects does not get spiralled.



