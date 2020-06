1 killed, over 100 houses damaged during tornado in Brahmanbaria

Wear masks in public, says WHO in new corona advice

7.5 lakh coronavirus cases may be in Dhaka: Economist report

A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria on Saturday morning killing a person and damaging over 100 houses. PHOTO: OBSERVER

