Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:23 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Upcoming Budget

Revenue target ambitious: experts

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Mohammad Zakaria

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has set the revenue collection target at Tk3,30,000 crore in the upcoming budget for the 2020-21 fiscal taking into consideration the crisis the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to create.
The huge amount of revenue      collection in the outgoing year has remained unrealized. The target for the next fiscal will be ambitious one as the Covid-19 pandemic has already destroyed the country's economic fabric, said experts.
In the first 10 months (July-April) of the current 2019-20 fiscal year, the deficit in the collection of duties and taxes is Tk62,000 crore.
The NBR estimated that the deficit could exceed Tk80, 000 crore in the revised target by the end of the fiscal year.
The main target of the NBR in the current fiscal year was 3, 25,600 crore. The target has been reduced to Tk3, 00,500 crore due to non-collection of the revenue at the desired rate.
The question now is how much the deficit can be reduced in the end, a NBR official said adding that, stopping this negative growth in revenue collection is now a big challenge for the NBR.
He said the new budget is coming again with higher target.
On the one hand, in the context of Corona, the pressure is there to give more tax exemptions than the new tax imposition in the next fiscal year, he said.
Again there is also pressure on them to increase the revenue collection, he added.
Former NBR chairman Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said the NBR had never targeted its revenue collection according to its capacity. It has never thought about how much revenue it can collect in reality, he mentioned.
The size of the budget is adjusted according to the government's development plan, he said, adding that, the main goal of the NBR is to provide a big chunk of the budget money.
Executive Director of the Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur said the target set for revenue collection in the next fiscal year is unrealistic.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) does not have the capacity to collect so much revenue, he mentioned.
In such a situation, it is not possible to collect so much revenue without radical reforms in the revenue sector, he informed.
This reform cannot be done in one day, he said adding that, "The government should take short and long-term reforms from the next financial year. Firstly, automation should be ensured."




This will help to reduce corruption and irregularities, he noted. Tax offices should be spread at field level, Mansur said.
In addition, the rule of law must be established to prevent tax evasion, he said adding that, the existing laws need to be updated quickly.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A tornado lashed Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria
Revenue target ambitious: experts
New twist in Mitu murder probe
DMP chief seeks transfer of joint commissioner
Nasim in ‘coma’
7.5 lakh coronavirus cases may be in Dhaka: Economist report
Wear masks in public, says WHO in new corona advice
1 killed, over 100 houses damaged during tornado in Brahmanbaria


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft