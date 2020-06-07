New twist in Mitu murder probe





Babul Akhter called Musa 20 minutes after the killing of Mitu "I asked hack not shoot" according to source.

The murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu, wife of former SP Babul Akhter, has remained mysteriously unsolved for four years. Mitu was hacked and shot dead near GEC intersection in the port city early in the morning on June 5 of 2016, when she was taking her son to school.

Mitu, murder case was transferred to PIB after police failed to submit charge sheet of the case after investigation.

The parents of the slain wife of former superintendent of police Babul Akhter have now accused him of his involvement in the murder of their daughter four year ago.

Former SP Babul Akhter resigned from the post of SP, according to investigation source.

After the killing, Babul sued three unidentified men. And so far, detectives have arrested five persons including Musa's elder brother Saidul Sikder Shakur. The rest are Motaleb Mia Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haque alias Bhola, and Md Shahjahan. The police arrested 'arms supplier' Ehteshamul Haque Bhola and his assistant Md Monir with a pistol.

Wasim and Anwar have given confessional statements before a magistrate, implicating seven persons, including Musa, who directly took part in the killing.

They were killed in "gunfights" with police in July 2016 in Chittagong, while Musa and another accused, Kalu, are still "on the run". CMP issued a red alert for the two with a bounty of Tk 5 lakh on Musa on June 29 in 2016.

Although police said Musa is on the run, his wife Panna Akhter claimed that plainclothesmen detained him and his brother Saku in Bandar area on June 22 in 2016, but later only Saku was shown arrested in the case. Police brushed aside the allegation.

On December 27 in 2016, Babul Akhter, in face of interrogation by the investigators, reportedly confessed that Kamrul Islam Musa alias Musa Sikdar acted as his informant.

Soon after the grisly murder, investigators have said militants might have settled a score against Babul as Babul conducted several successful anti-terrorism drives.

Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain accused Babul for the murder. 'He (Babul) should be implicated in the murder case... if he's not, we'll go to the court.' The police, however, said that the charge sheet was prepared with Musa being one of the accused.















