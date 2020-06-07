Video
Sunday, 7 June, 2020
Bribe Offer

DMP chief seeks transfer of joint commissioner

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has written to the inspector general of police calling for the transfer of a joint commissioner for
corruption. In the letter, the DMP chief alleges that Joint Commissioner (Logistics) Md Imam Hossain offered him a commission from the law-enforcement agency's procurement funds.
However, the letter has not reached the police headquarters yet, said Assistant Inspector General Sohel Rana.
"DMP Joint Commissioner (Logistics) Md Imam Hossain is a corrupt officer," Commissioner Shafiqul wrote.
"There are various allegations of corruption against him. He had proposed to the police commissioner to receive a 'percentage' from the DMP's procurements. As a result, it has become apparent that will not be appropriate to keep the officer in the DMP."
Commissioner Shafiqul confirmed that he had indeed sent the letter to the IG but raised questions over how it was leaked to the media.
Addressing the allegations against the joint commissioner on Saturday, Shafiqul said, "The IG may appoint the additional or deputy inspector general to lead a probe into the matter. They will look into it."
"The officer in question [Imam] is an additional DIG.  Everyone has some idea of the issue. But it's not like he will be suspended on my say so. Let the probe report come in first."
The DMP chief also vowed to look into how a 'completely internal matter' was revealed to the press, saying, "A probe committee will be formed to find out how an official secret was leaked to the media."
Imam could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts by bdnews24.com.
In 2012, Imam joined the DMP's Tejgaon division as a deputy commissioner. Later, he served as the deputy commissioner of finance and logistics.
However, a former police officer, asking to remain anonymous, believes that the police should have dealt with the matter internally.
"There was no need to send such a letter. I would have formed a probe committee and taken departmental action against him."    -bdnews24.com


