Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:22 AM
Nasim in ‘coma’

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Presidium member of Awami League (AL) and former health minister Mohammed Nasim is in 'coma' and currently is in ventilation support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bangladesh Specialised Hospital at Shyamoli in the capital.
Nasim underwent an urgent brain surgery at the Bangladesh Specialized Hospital on Friday.
"He is in 'coma', his blood pressure (BP) is unstable. Drugs are needed to maintain his BP. His condition is critical now," said Dr Raziul Haque, head of Neurosurgery Department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, at a briefing on the hospital premises.
Prime Minister's personal physician Dr ABM Abdullah was present at the briefing.
"He is in ventilation since the operation. We have extended his observation period for 72 hours
from 24 hours," he added.
Professor Dr Quazi Deen Mohammad said, "We have given our best treatment to him. We hope he would be alright".
"My father's condition is critical, we are praying to Allah. I request all to pray for his recovery," Tanvir Shakil Joy, a former AL MP and son of Nasim, said.
On June 1, Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, including fever and cold.
He later tested positive for Covid-19 and was rushed into surgery on Friday after suffering a brain haemorrhage.    -BSS


