1 killed, over 100 houses damaged during tornado in Brahmanbaria

BRAHMANBARIA, June 6: One person died and over a hundred houses were damaged and trees were uprooted as a tornado, followed by torrential rain, lashed out in Nasirnagar and Sarail upazilas of Brahmanbaria on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sohel Ahmed of Ashurail village in Nasirnagar upazila, said Habiba Begum, member of Burishwar union parishad.

Sohel was caught in the violent storm when he was going to Nasirnagar and died on his way to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, the UP member said.

The storm affected Ashurail, Benipara, Ichhapur, Sreenagar villages in Nasirnagar, and many villages in Sarail upazila including Budda and Kuchni, said officials of both the upazilas.










