Historic June 7 today



A demonstration on Dhaka street drumming up support for historic 6-point charter placed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1966. File photo

Since then June 7 is observed as the historic six-point day in the country.

The historic 'Six-Point Demand or the Six-Point Formula' has been widely credited as the "Charter of Freedom" in Bangladesh's struggle for self-determination from Pakistan's domination. Indeed, the six-point movement in 1966 was the main turning point in Bangladesh's 'quest for independence.'

Despite the deliberate distortions of the political history over almost thirty years, the fact remains that the six-point movement is a milestone in the history of Bangalee's struggle for independence.

The six-point plan had visualized a federal form of government based on the 1940 Lahore Resolution, a parliamentary system of government directly elected by the people, two separate currencies or two reserve banks for the two wings of Pakistan, and a para-military force for the then-East Pakistan.

The spectacular success of the six-point movement in 1966 had prompted the ruling coterie of Pakistan to discredit the organisers of this movement. Although Ayub Khan's diabolical regime had used various brutal and punitive measures against the proponents, organisers and supporters of the six-point formula, the six-point anchored mass upsurge in 1966 had seriously impacted and conditioned the subsequent political developments in Pakistan.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib could draw the public attention through pressing the six point demands and organized them against the then-Pakistani rulers for their discrimination between the West Pakistanis and East Pakistanis. It took Bangabandhu's image 'as high as sky'. The historic movement of 1969 was the impact of the six-point charter.

As a result, Awami League could muster the support of the Bangalees and won a majority of seats in the national election of 1970. The Pakistani rulers have lost their support and crores of Bangalees started the War of Liberation under the leadership of Bangladesh's great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib.

The main purpose of this paper is to assess the significance and relevance of the historic six-point movement and its impact on Bangladesh's struggle for independence. Once the main contents of six-point formula are summarised, the nature, magnitude, and impact of the six-point movement can be appraised.EDITORIAL AND ARTICLES ON THE DAY ON PAGE 4



















