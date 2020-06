bangladesh

* 35 more die, total 846

* 2,635 new infected, total 63,026

* Samples tested in 24 hours - 12,486

* Of the deceased, 28 were male and 7 were female

* Ex-SCC mayor Kamran tests positive

* Infected Biman official dies

World

* Total active cases - 3,126,245

* Total deaths - 399,538