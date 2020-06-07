City’s Wari, Rajabazar declared Red zones





In view of this, the zone-based lockdown will start from June 7 (today) with the announcement of lockdown in Wari of Old Dhaka and Rajabazar areas of Dhanmondi as Red Zone.

Later, various areas of Dhaka affected by coronavirus will be declared Red Zone and locked down.

According to the Ministry of Health, the government will implement the zoning system in full form from next Wednesday or Thursday. An app has also been created to operate the system.

Following the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in connection in the wake of the deteriorating coronavirus infection, Health Minister Zahid Malek, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Cabinet Secretary and other concerned officials held a meeting on June 1 at the Ministry of Health.

At the end of the meeting, the Health Minister said that different areas would be divided into Red, Yellow and Green zones based on the number of coronavirus infections.

According to the Ministry, the most affected areas will be identified as Red, comparatively least affected areas Yellow and the least affected as Green zones.

The Red Zone will be locked down. Steps will be taken to prevent further infection in the Yellow zone. There will be caution in the Green zone as well.

In this regard, Habibur Rahman Khan, Additional Secretary of the Department of Health (Administration) and the convener of the media cell for coronavirus, said, "The app has been created to divide different areas into Red, Yellow and Green zones based on the level of coronavirus infections. This system will start from Sunday through lockdown of the Red zone of multiple places in Dhaka city and I hope the work will start by zoning all over the country by next Wednesday."

"An area will be identified depending on how many people are infected per 100,000 people there, than it will fall into the Red, Yellow or Green zones," he said.

The Additional Secretary further said, "The area which will be declared Red Zone will be kept completely blocked. No one will enter or leave the area. Arrangements will be made to reach all necessary items to the areas."

"This operation may not be possible in a large area. It will be blocked by declaring a ward or small area based red zone in Dhaka city. So many areas in Dhaka, that are most affected will be declared red zones."

Habibur Rahman said, "Implementation of zoning villages may not be difficult as comparatively less people live there. But to make it successful, the support of the community will be needed. Local administrations will implement it with the help of the community."

Asked about how people will know which areas are falling among the Red, Yellow and Green zones, the additional secretary said, "Those who are working with the app, have already done the area zoning system but it has not been disclosed. Maybe it will go to the media and later the areas that will be declared a red zone, will be announced through loudspeakers and by various campaigns."

An official of the Ministry of Health said according to the decision so far, if 30 or more people per one lakh in Dhaka are infected with coronavirus, it will be called Red Zone. If there are more than 3 people but less than 30 people, then that area will be called Yellow Zone. If one or two or none of an area is affected it will be identified as Green Zone.

However, there are differences of opinion among experts on the number of victims in identifying a zone. In the case of declaring a Red Zone, the number of victims per lakh is 20, 30 or 40. Experts have given three opinions.

According to the Ministry, the app will identify which area is the Red Zone, which area is the Yellow Zone and which is the Green Zone. Once the victims recover, the Red Zone will gradually turn into Yellow and then Green.

The work is getting technical support from the Department of Information and Communication Technology and A2I, while specialist physicians, the Department of Health and the IEDCR ( Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research) will provide information.

Due to the risk of coronavirus infection, a limited number of government and non-government offices were opened from May 31 after 66 days of holiday. At the same time, public transport (buses, launches, trains) were also reopened. But the coronavirus situation has not yet improved.

















