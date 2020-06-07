Video
No ‘announcement’ made on layoff: BGMEA

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) on Saturday said its president Dr Rubana Huq did not "announce" anything about job cuts in the industry from June - although it wasn't taken as such anyway.
Amid widespread criticism after their president rather casually stated, during a webinar on the industry earlier in the week (the recording is thus available for everyone to make their own judgement), that job cuts from June would be an "unexpected reality" everyone must accept, the apex body of the country's apparel industry released a statement asserting the media did not present the matter objectively.
The Bangladesh Confederation of Labour (BCL), comprised of the direct stakeholders in any such occurrence, objected to the statement by the BGMEA president on Friday on grounds of "an irresponsible" attitude for having talked about prospective layoffs so lightly as inevitable, as if to normalise it.  
"As an organisation, we have no scope to make such an announcement. The BGMEA President expressed her deep concern over the decline in employment and possible layoffs," reads the media statement sent by BGMEA Acting Secretary Maj (Retd) M Rafiqul Islam.
According to BGMEA, the industry has seen a 14 percent decline in growth in the first ten months of the current financial year (July 2019-April 2020) which it says is the most negative growth figure for the industry in the last five years.
Also within the period of May 1 to May 20, the RMG industry recorded a whopping negative 55.7 percent growth, BGMEA said.
RMG orders worth over US$3 billion have been canceled since March this year, they said.     -UNB


