Saudi reimposes curfew in Jeddah for two weeks

DUBAI, June 6: Saudi Arabia reimposed a curfew in the Red Sea city of Jeddah 3 p.m to 6 a.m for two weeks started from on Saturday due to the spread of the coronavirus, and suspended work in offices.Prayers in the city's mosques had also been suspended. Work will be suspended in offices. Employees of ministries, government agencies and private sector companies in the city will not work from the office.Restaurants and cafes will no longer serve food and drink on their premises and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Domestic flights and train journeys will continue to operate and people can enter and exit the city outside of the curfew.Those people who were exempted from previous restrictions continue to be exempted from the current restrictions provided that they comply with the relevant procedures. The interior ministry added the number of critical cases in Riyadh is being monitored and appropriate action will be taken should the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise as has been the case recently. REUTERS