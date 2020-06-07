Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:21 AM
latest
Home Back Page

Saudi reimposes curfew in Jeddah for two weeks

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

DUBAI, June 6: Saudi Arabia reimposed a curfew in the Red Sea city of Jeddah 3 p.m to 6 a.m for two weeks started from on Saturday due to the spread of the coronavirus, and suspended work in offices.
Prayers in the city's mosques had also been suspended. Work will be suspended in offices. Employees of ministries, government agencies and private sector companies in the city will not work from the office.
Restaurants and cafes will no longer serve food and drink on their premises and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Domestic flights and train journeys will continue to operate and people can enter and exit the city outside of the curfew.
Those people who were exempted from previous restrictions continue to be exempted from the current restrictions provided that they comply with the relevant procedures. The interior ministry added the number of critical cases in Riyadh is being monitored and appropriate action will be taken should the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise as has been the case recently. REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Previous mass extinction ‘caused by global warming’
Hydroxychloroquine ‘does not save lives’ from C-19
No ‘announcement’ made on layoff: BGMEA
BD pushes for global effort to allay migrant workers’ plight amid C-19 pandemic
Saudi reimposes curfew in Jeddah for two weeks
Violence against women  rises amid C-19 pandemic
Sahara Khatun hospitalised
More Bangladesh citizens return from US today


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft