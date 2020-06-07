Violence against women  rises amid C-19 pandemic





Different research reports, including Manusher Jonno Foundation, show that a total of 4249 women and 456 children had to face domestic violence during the coronavirus pandemic.

The telephonic survey was conducted in April when about 27 districts were brought under the research work.

Of the victims, about 1672 were women and 424 children who had never faced violence before and most of the children faced violence resorted either by their parents or relatives.

Talking to the Daily Observer many gender experts and women rights activists said violence was always heavily underreported.

But during coronavirus pandemic women and children are even more unwilling to report on violence against them.

Eminent human rights activist advocate Shahdeen Malik said coronavirus had exacerbated the violence against women and children more than before.

Elaborating the intensity of the situation during lockdown, he said all courts in Bangladesh had stopped hearing cases except a few urgent matters had escalated violence against women and children.

Earlier, eminent human rights activist Sultana Kamal said the situation got worse because of the lockdown as women were not able to escape or get access to justice.

"We have received lots of information on domestic violence being orchestrated by men in various parts of the country," she said.

Men have now become more ferocious than before during this virus pandemic, she said.

Elina Khan, President of Bangladesh Human R%ights Association, said they were being informed about such violence against women from different parts of the country.

Many victims of violence are not willing to seek police help as they doubt whether they will receive justice amid the coronavirus lockdown, she added.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad in a statement on Wednesday expressed its grave concern over the rise of violence against women as well as children and demanded proper action against the perpetrators involved.

The organization demanded fair and impartial investigation against the suspects, ensuring punishment for the criminals. They also urged the authorities concerned to show zero tolerance towards such violence.

According to data gathered by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), cases of violence against women were higher in March compared to February and January this year.

A total of 56 rape cases and 132 cases of other forms of violence against women were filed in March in Dhaka while it was 45 and 120 respectively in February.

January saw 42 rape cases and 86 violence cases, according to the data.

On the other hand, 67 fraud cases were filed in March against 61 each in February and January.















