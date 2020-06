Sahara Khatun hospitalised

She was hospitalised a few days ago with fever, allergy and various old age complications, AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua said.

"She is now doing well, and may stay in the hospital for several more days," Biplob Barua added. "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina enquired about her health condition," he said. -BSS



















