More Bangladesh citizens return from US today





Moreover, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft will depart from Heathrow Airport on June 13 carrying stranded Bangladeshi nationals, a press release issued by Bangladesh High Commission in the UK said on Sunday.

The separate releases said the flight will be operated by maintaining all health guidelines relating to the coronavirus pandemic and seat arrangement of the flights will be made maintaining social distancing.

On May 11, the government first brought back 114 stranded Bangladeshi nationals from London by a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh airlines.

















