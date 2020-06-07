Video
Sunday, 7 June, 2020
More Bangladesh citizens return from US today

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government is bringing back Bangladeshi nationals from USA and UK who have been stuck amid flight suspensions due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the second special flight for Bangladesh citizens stuck in the USA amid coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to return home this afternoon.  
Moreover, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft will depart from Heathrow Airport on June 13 carrying stranded Bangladeshi nationals, a press release issued by Bangladesh High Commission in the UK said on Sunday.
The separate releases said the flight will be operated by maintaining all health guidelines relating to the coronavirus pandemic and seat arrangement of the flights will be made maintaining social distancing.
On May 11, the government first brought back 114 stranded Bangladeshi nationals from London by a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh airlines.


