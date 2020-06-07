Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:20 AM
latest
Home City News

Ctg MP along with 10 family members test C-19 positive

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

CHATTOGRAM, June 06: Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Chattaogam-16 MP of Awami League (Banshkhali constituency), and ten of his family members have been infected with coronavirus.
His wife, three daughters, one son-in-law, one grandchild, his assistant personal secretary and three domestic helps were diagnosed with coornavirus.
His APS AKM Mostafizur Rahman Russel said that they are taking treatment from their house in Nasirabad area in the city.
On June 1, total 16 samples were taken from his family. Among them, they tested positive. All the family members are now in isolation, Russel said adding that the MP and other family members are doing well.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AQI shows Dhaka’s air gradually improving
Ctg MP along with 10 family members test C-19 positive
Man dies after 3 hospitals refuse him in Sylhet
Untimely Jamuna erosion devours over 200 houses, renders many homeless
Almost 6,000 policemen C-19 infected
Aedes larvae found in 131 houses-establishments
46 percent children suffer from multidimensional poverty
1.23cr people get govt relief in Rajshahi div


Latest News
No announcement made on layoffs of workers at garments: BGMEA
Minister tests coronavirus positive for first time in Bangladesh
Dr Zafrullah to go through kidney dialysis everyday
Lewandowski scores 30th goal of season as Bayern close on title
OPEC and allies agree to extend record oil production cut
Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese bank
Quader asks AL workers to work sincerely to handle coronavirus crisis
Former minister Sahara Khatun hospitalised
SBMCH Orthopaedic Ward put on coronavirus lockdown
Biman Bangladesh Airlines official dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Social distancing, quarantine, and isolation during an infectious disease outbreak
Zone-wise lockdown at city's Wari and Rajabazar from Sunday
We Should All Be Feminists
Nasim's condition critical, doctors to take decision after 72 hrs
Rubana Huq urged to withdraw 'anti-worker' statement
Dr Zafrullah's condition improves, gets plasma therapy again
Bangladesh reports 35 more fatalities
Cox's Bazar city declared as 'Red Zone' for coronavirus
C-19 pandemic & education in emergencies
Unrest in the USA: A reminder of 1971
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft