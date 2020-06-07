Ctg MP along with 10 family members test C-19 positive

CHATTOGRAM, June 06: Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Chattaogam-16 MP of Awami League (Banshkhali constituency), and ten of his family members have been infected with coronavirus.

His wife, three daughters, one son-in-law, one grandchild, his assistant personal secretary and three domestic helps were diagnosed with coornavirus.

His APS AKM Mostafizur Rahman Russel said that they are taking treatment from their house in Nasirabad area in the city.

On June 1, total 16 samples were taken from his family. Among them, they tested positive. All the family members are now in isolation, Russel said adding that the MP and other family members are doing well. -UNB





