Compensation for govt primary schools teachers







From the beginning, government doctors, nurses, health workers, police, member of armed forces and the administration, have been working tirelessly to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic at the risk of their lives. Many have already been infected and lost their lives. So, the government has announced cash compensation for those government employees who are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic on the front lines. They will be eligible for the compensation if they get infected or die in the line of duty.



Under the national pay scale, employees from grade 1-9 will get Tk 10 lakh each, if they get infected in the line of duty. Similarly, employees from grade 10-14 will get Tk. 7.5 lakh, and those from grade 15-20 will get Tk. 5 lakh. But even though the teachers of government primary schools are not mentioned, the teachers are carrying out their responsibilities in the field under the administrative direction. They have also verified the information of the cash assistance program provided by the Honourable Prime Minister for 50 lakh families at a cost of Tk. 2500.



Even though the school is closed, the teachers are active in various important office works including submitting the list of stipends and Primary Education Completion Examination (PECE) papers to the office, distributing biscuits from house to house and connecting and coordinating the students with the teaching to fight Covid-19.











Hundreds of teachers have already been affected by Corona. Many teachers have also lost their lives. Therefore, we are seeking the kindness of the Honourable prime minister to provide compensation to the teachers who have contracted or died of corona while performing their government duties.



Abu Faruk

