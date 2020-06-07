

Historic Six Points Day Today



However, our message on this propitious day is that it is unfortunate to note that the historic significance of the Six Points movement is not reflected in its full glory in the conventional syllabus of Bangladesh's education system. Moreover, students are seldom able to comprehend the magnitude and massive impact which the Six Points had in the independence of a nation.



The primary reason behind the announcement of the Six Points by Bangabandhu in Lahore was to initiate a firm stand against the socio-political and economic disparity brought upon the East Pakistanis by the West Pakistani political and military leaders. After a long period of suffering of the people of East Pakistan, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman acted in response.



He was well able to comprehend the desire of his fellow countrymen and could read the pulse of the people of East Pakistan. Finally, when patience had reached its limits he decided to announce the Six Points in order to protect the rampant looting of vast resources and wealth generated in East Pakistan. Since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, West Pakistanis created RawalPindi as the hub of civil and military rule over both wings. As a result, much of the wealth generated in the then East Pakistan used to be transferred to Pindi amounting to nearly 70% of the foreign currency through export of jute, tea, hide and other products.











There is a clear and deeper link of the day with our struggle for independence and self determination. Six Points gave the last blow to the very foundation of Pakistan,created on the basis of religion, which was an impractical concept. Because of religion it was impossible to unite the nation. As it became weak it remained vulnerable and could not sustain. Sheikh Mujib was the only leader who opposed it and organised a strong movement. Only he had the charisma to unite 7.5 crore people and imbibe them to join the Liberation War for the ultimate goal of independence. In less than six years to the Six Points Movement, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation in the global map.



Finally it is our earnest request to our school and academic authorities concerned to include the actual history while portraying the significance of 7 June. Once again it is 7th June, and Once again the historic Six Points Movement Day has come back in our lives. On this day in 1966, the people of what was then East Pakistan enforced a total general strike in the province in support of the Awami League's Six Point programme for autonomy. The Six Points had been announced a few months earlier by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, yet to be Bangabandhu, in Lahore, where he had gone to attend a conference of Pakistan's opposition political fractions.However, our message on this propitious day is that it is unfortunate to note that the historic significance of the Six Points movement is not reflected in its full glory in the conventional syllabus of Bangladesh's education system. Moreover, students are seldom able to comprehend the magnitude and massive impact which the Six Points had in the independence of a nation.The primary reason behind the announcement of the Six Points by Bangabandhu in Lahore was to initiate a firm stand against the socio-political and economic disparity brought upon the East Pakistanis by the West Pakistani political and military leaders. After a long period of suffering of the people of East Pakistan, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman acted in response.He was well able to comprehend the desire of his fellow countrymen and could read the pulse of the people of East Pakistan. Finally, when patience had reached its limits he decided to announce the Six Points in order to protect the rampant looting of vast resources and wealth generated in East Pakistan. Since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, West Pakistanis created RawalPindi as the hub of civil and military rule over both wings. As a result, much of the wealth generated in the then East Pakistan used to be transferred to Pindi amounting to nearly 70% of the foreign currency through export of jute, tea, hide and other products.There is a clear and deeper link of the day with our struggle for independence and self determination. Six Points gave the last blow to the very foundation of Pakistan,created on the basis of religion, which was an impractical concept. Because of religion it was impossible to unite the nation. As it became weak it remained vulnerable and could not sustain. Sheikh Mujib was the only leader who opposed it and organised a strong movement. Only he had the charisma to unite 7.5 crore people and imbibe them to join the Liberation War for the ultimate goal of independence. In less than six years to the Six Points Movement, Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation in the global map.Finally it is our earnest request to our school and academic authorities concerned to include the actual history while portraying the significance of 7 June.