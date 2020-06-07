Video
Special train for mango launched

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, June 6: The 'Mango Special' train was launched on Friday in the district.




 AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) inaugurated the free transporting train services for mango growers in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts on the day at around 5pm.
The Western Railway started the journey of 'Mango Special' with 6,750 mangoes. This is the first time that the railway authority has taken such an initiative to transport mangoes from the north-western part of the country. It was initiated due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Under the initiative, mangoes will reach Dhaka by train from Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj within just seven hours.
On Friday afternoon, two parcel trains left from Rahanpur via Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi for Dhaka. To transport mangoes from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka, the fare has been fixed at Tk 1.30 per kg and from Rajshahi Tk 1.17. 



