Special train for mango launched













AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) inaugurated the free transporting train services for mango growers in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts on the day at around 5pm.

The Western Railway started the journey of 'Mango Special' with 6,750 mangoes. This is the first time that the railway authority has taken such an initiative to transport mangoes from the north-western part of the country. It was initiated due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Under the initiative, mangoes will reach Dhaka by train from Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj within just seven hours.

