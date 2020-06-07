Video
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:19 AM
One dies, 42 infected with coronavirus in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, June 6: A man has died and 42 others have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information at 9pm on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Babu, 30, a resident of Sadar Upazila.
Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of Muhammad Ali Hospital Dr Shafiq Amin Kajal said Babu was, first, admitted to TMSS Medical College Hospital and, then, shifted to isolation unit of the hospital on Thursday morning. He died at the same day. With this, two persons have died of coronavirus here, the RMO added.


