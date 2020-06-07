Lightning kills 15 in three days





HABIGANJ: Six persons were killed and four others injured in separate lightning strikes in Ajmiriganj, Shayestaganj and Bahubal upazilas of the district in two days.

Three persons were killed and three others injured by separate lightning strikes in Ajmiriganj and Shayestaganj upazilas on Saturday.

Two boys were killed by lightning strikes and three others injured in Ajmiriganj Upazila in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Marfat Ali, 17, son of late Malik Mia, and Robin Mia, 17, son of Abed Ali.

The injured are Mahabur Mia, 13, son of late Mannar Ali Mia, Polash Mia, 15, son of Mofiz Mia, and Alamin Mia, 18, son of Isaq Mia.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck five boys in Rania Village under Sadar Union of the upazila in the morning while they were catching fishes on Kushiara River, leaving all of them injured.

They were taken to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared two dead.

Ajmiriganj Upazila Nirbahi officer (UNO) Naima Khandoker confirmed the incident adding that, all of them will get government allowances.

On the other hand, a person was killed by separate light strikes in Chandipur Village of Shayestaganj Upazila on the same day.

The deceased was identified as Askir Mia, 55, son of late Tota Mia of the same area.

Shayestaganj UNO Sumi Akhter confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, three more young boys were killed and one was injured by lightning strikes in Ajmiriganj and Bahubal upazilas here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Lilu Mia, 14, son of Samar Ali of Noanagar Village in Ajmiriganj, Nasar Uddin, 13, son of Abdus Salam, of Manika Village, and Orkaid Mia, 11, son of Daras Mia of Noaioi Village, in Bahubal.

Injured Osman Ali, 8, is the son of Barik Ali of Noaoi Village.

Bahubal UNO Snigdha Talukder said thunderbolt struck the children while fishing in haor of their villages in the morning, leaving two dead on the spot and one injured.

Ajmiriganj UNO Naima Khandkar informed that Lilu Mia died on the spot being hit by lightning strikes when he was fishing in the haor.

The deceased's families were given Tk 20,000 each while the injured child's family was given Tk 5,000.

MYMENSINGH: Three persons including two teenagers were killed by separate lightning strikes in Fulbaria Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Motalab, 50, son of Ayub Ali of Junglebari Village, Robin Mia, 17, son of Mofazzal Hossain of Achhim Patuli Village, and Imran Hossain, 18, son of Abu Bakkar Siddique of Bidhyananda Village, in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbaria Police Station (PS) Md Azizur Rahman said they were killed by separate lightning strikes in different areas of the upazila at noon.

Thunderbolt struck Motalab while he was working at his cropland, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said the OC.

In another incident, Imran was killed by separate lightning strikes while he was playing near his house around 3pm. He died on the spot.

On the other hand, thunderbolt struck Robin and killed him on the spot while he was flying kites in an adjacent field at around 2:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed them over to the family members.

Separate unnatural death cases were filed with Fulbaria PS, the OC added.

PABNA: Four persons were killed and a minor child was injured by separate lightning strikes in different areas of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Hashem, 37, son of Laba of Atgharia Upazila, Jalil Ali Sardar, 50, son of Rawshan Ali of Sujanagar Upazila, Shariful Isalm, 25, son of Yunus Ali of Chatmohar upazila and Maniruzzaman Moni, 19, of Ataikula Upazila.

Witnesses said thunderbolt struck three of them while returning to their respective houses from croplands; another person died while flying kite in the field, said Sadar PS OC Nasir Ahmed.

On the other hand, a minor boy, identified as Hridoy, 7, was injured by lightning strike on the same day, and now admitted to Atgharia Upazila Health Complex.

Additional Superintend of Police Goutam Kumar Biswas confirmed the incidents.

JOYPURHAT: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sukomol Chandra Sarkar, 50, a resident of Parulia Ganakbari area in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased said a thunderbolt struck Sukomol when he was taking bath beside his house in the afternoon, in which he was critically injured.

He was taken to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Joypurhat Sadar PS OC Shahriar Khan confirmed the incident.

RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed by lightning strikes in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Thursday.









The deceased was identified as Mizanur Rahman Mithu, 45, son of Mayej Uddin of Lohachura Village.

Raninagar PS OC Zahurul Haque said thunderbolt struck Mithu while he was catching fish in a waterlogged field nearby his house, leaving him dead on the spot.



