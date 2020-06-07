Video
Sunday, 7 June, 2020, 8:19 AM
3 killed in road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 7 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a bank official were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bogura and Sirajganj, in two days.
BOGURA: Two pedestrians were killed in a road accident in Khamarkandi area near Matidali Banani Second Bypass in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Delwar Hossain, 45, son of Afsar Pramanik, and Dulal Mia, 44, son of Aftab Sarker, residents of Khamarkandi area. Inspector of Naruli Police Outpost Jamilur Rahman said a Nilphamari-bound truck hit the duo at around 7:30am as its driver lost his control over steering, leaving them dead on the spot.  Police recovered the bodies and seized the truck.   
SIRAJGANJ: A person was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Shariful Islam Khan, 32, was the son of Saidur Rahman Khan of Durgapur Tentulia Village under Borohar Union in Ullapara Upazila. He worked as a project officer of Grameen Bank at Chowbari Branch of Kamarkhanda.
The injured are auto-rickshaw driver Hobi Mandol, 40, son of late Entaz Mollah of Chowbari Village in Kamarkhanda Upazila, and Ashraful Sarker, 30, son of Sultan Sarker of Deluyakandi Village in Belkuchi Upazila.
Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station Md Hafizur Rahman said Shariful was travelling to Chowbari from Jamtaila Bazar using an auto-rickshaw in the evening. As storm began at that time, a tree fell on the auto-rickshaw, leaving its driver and two passengers injured.
Later, all the injured were rushed to 250-bed Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital, where on-duty doctor Shamimul Islam declared Shariful dead.


